Time - there is never enough of it. Aaron Williams is praying for a miracle

Friends and colleagues of Bermagui's Aaron Williams have set up a GoFundMe campaign for him and his family.
The 42-year-old was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) in October 2023 and he needs help to battle this debilitating disease.
Originally from Peak Hill, Aaron has lived on the south coast for more than 16 years with his wife Beryl and six children.
The children's ages range from seven to 21.
He was a fit and healthy young man before being knocked down by MND.
He was originally given 12 months to live but now he is expected to live for approximately two years.
Aaron has already lost use of his hands and arms.
He cannot drive or feed himself and relies on his supportive family to do this for him.
His family must help him with everyday activities like using the bathroom, having a shower and all the other things we take for granted.
Beryl said they are trying to raise $30,000 for travel and treatment.
They are struggling financially because neither of them have been able to work since Aaron's diagnosis.
Beryl had to quit her job in pathology just as her career was taking off to care for Aaron.
Aaron had worked for the Red Cross for many years and did so much work for the community.
"Over the years he worked for Campbell Page, Eurobodalla Family Support, men's groups and cultural wellbeing groups.
"He did lots of community work and working with children at high schools.
"Aaron was very active, always out and about and a bit of a workaholic really" Beryl said.
The family still has bills to pay, including Aaron's medical treatment, and a household to maintain.
His health insurance company has refused his claim because his life expectancy is more than 12 months.
It requires less than 12 months' life expectancy to honour any payout.
Aaron and his family are currently staying with his parents in their three-bedroom home in Queanbeyan so he can get the treatment needed to help prolong his life.
That is a fight he willingly took on for his family.
MND is a neuro degenerative disease where the central nervous system becomes unable to send signals to his motor neurones that are critical to moving limbs and controlling movement.
It will gradually impact his ability to use his limbs, to speak and potentially to breathe unaided.
Aaron already knows the actual reality of the disease and the challenges he and his family face.
He hopes there will be a cure for MND one day but for now Aaron is trying to slow its progression via medical treatments and hoping to get into clinical trials and stay positive.
To donate go to the GoFundMe page.
