Dalmeny's beloved community market is back with something for everyone

If it is homemade, handmade or homegrown, chances are you will find it at the Dalmeny Community Market.
Held on the second Sunday every month the market is packed with goods that have been made with love.
The market has been running for around seven years and Tony Fahey has been involved with it for the last six.
"We have some people coming who have been setting up their stalls from day one," Mr Fahey said.
"It is as much a social community event as anything else.
"The Men's Shed comes down with a lot of their wooden creations.
"Other people come with plants, handmade children's clothing, knitted clothing, preserves and jams," he said.
For those feeling peckish, pick up a bacon and egg or sausage sandwich from the Lions' BBQ trailer or indulge in a Devonshire tea with fresh scones, jam and cream, accompanied by a refreshing cup of tea or barista coffee.
The market often has entertainment.
Local ukulele group The Wahines will be playing at the market on Sunday, February 11.
"They are absolutely fantastic and people enjoy listening to them," Mr Fahey said.
Every third market includes trash and treasure sites.
"This gives people the opportunity to have a stall and get rid of what they consider trash but others might consider treasure," Mr Fahey said.
The market is run by Lions Narooma and District Club which charges stall holders a nominal fee.
"We put the funds towards disaster recovery or local schools, a whole range of areas where there is a need," he said.
The market runs from 9am to 1pm.
It is held at the Dalmeny Community Hall in Mort Street, next to the Rural Fire Service station.
For enquiries about sites contact Mr Fahey on 0414 419 986 or Ricci on 0447 621 560.
