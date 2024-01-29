Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Your news

Seven-month old kelpie Chips is looking for a home and join the family

By Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla
January 30 2024 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seven-month old kelpie Chips is looking for a home and join the family
Seven-month old kelpie Chips is looking for a home and join the family

Superdog Chips is still looking for a loving home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.