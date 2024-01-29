Seven-month old kelpie Chips is looking for a home and join the family

Superdog Chips is still looking for a loving home.
This young Kelpie cross is approximately 7 months old.
He is gentle, calm, great with young children, fantastic with other dogs and and is an all-round star.
Chips is looking for an active home where he will be part of all the family activities.
Readers can arrange to meet Chips by contacting Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612.
A reminder that AWL Eurobodalla is running a special fundraising promotion through the summer months via the Return and Earn scheme for recycling containers.
Donations can be made at any Return and Earn refund point in NSW, using the Return and Earn app.
Select AWL's Every Dog, Every Cat Deserves a Loving Home charity to donate your refund.
Every cent helps us help animals.
