AWL Eurobodalla still seeking home for loveable kelpie cross Chips

The Animal Welfare League (AWL) in Eurobodalla are again publicising super dog Chips with the gentle kelpie cross still available for adoption.
Chips is about seven-months-old. He is calm, great around young children and fantastic with other dogs.
He would be best suited to an active home where he will be a part of all the family activities.
As mentioned last week, Chips is untested with cats and pocket pets but is not compatible with chickens.
Readers can arrange to meet Chips by contacting AWL Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612.
REMINDER: AWL Eurobodalla has a special fundraising promotion running through the summer months, via the Return and Earn scheme for recycling containers.
Donations can be made at any Return and Earn refund point in NSW, using the Return and Earn app, and selecting AWL's Every Dog, Every Cat Deserves a Loving Home charity to donate your refund.
Every cent helps us help animals.
