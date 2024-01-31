Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Markets, music and more in the Eurobodalla

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
Updated February 1 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 8:00am
Enjoy the Moruya Country Markets on Saturday mornings. Picture from file
Moruya County Market

On Saturday

The Moruya Country Market is a vibrant market held every Saturday morning on the banks of the stunning Moruya River. There is something for everyone with over 140 stallholders selling everything from locally grown fresh produce, delicious homemade preserves and baked treats, handmade arts and crafts, pre-loved books, clothing, bric-a-brac, and refreshments. Make a day of it - wander the market, pick up your fresh produce, look for a bargain, grab a freshly brewed coffee and a tasty treat, and soak up the atmosphere. It's on Saturday, February 3 at Riverside Park, Moruya. Phone 0423 836 851.

