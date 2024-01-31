Markets, music and more in the Eurobodalla

The Moruya Country Market is a vibrant market held every Saturday morning on the banks of the stunning Moruya River. There is something for everyone with over 140 stallholders selling everything from locally grown fresh produce, delicious homemade preserves and baked treats, handmade arts and crafts, pre-loved books, clothing, bric-a-brac, and refreshments. Make a day of it - wander the market, pick up your fresh produce, look for a bargain, grab a freshly brewed coffee and a tasty treat, and soak up the atmosphere. It's on Saturday, February 3 at Riverside Park, Moruya. Phone 0423 836 851.
Embarking on a digital preservation project represents a strategic and transformative undertaking for small museums. This workshop aims to familiarize participants with all the basics. Over two half days the sessions will cover the pros and cons of digitising; a digitising 101 basic glossary; files and file formats; storage: what and how much? Digital preservation and disaster planning; digitisation equipment; techniques for digitising different types of documents. It's on Wednesday, January 31 at the Moruya Golf Club on Evans Street. Phone 4474 3224.
Join trivia master Aaron in the main lounge at the Batemans Bay Soldiers club, weekly on Tuesday evening for fun multi-round trivia. It's free to play, with great voucher prizes for the top three finishing teams each week. There's a great variety of rounds with general knowledge, music, changing topics and current events. All ages are welcome so gather your family and friends and grab your table. Kicks off at 6pm on Tuesday, January 30. Phone 4472 4117.
Join Alan Rosier and the Bay Liners crew at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club each Thursday afternoon for their fun Line Dancing event. It's on Thursdays from 3pm. Phone 4472 4117.
No experience is required, just an openness and curiosity to trying new things. This class includes some gentle movements suitable for all physical abilities chairs are encouraged to support students being comfortable when sitting. Handouts and recordings will be made available for your ongoing learning. Sessions will include a combination of Sanskrit chanting; philosophy; Sana gentle breath centric movements; Prnyma breathing practices and Dharana mediation. The course starts on Monday, February 5 at 1pm. It's at Soul Tribe on Beach Road, Batemans Bay. Visit the website for more information.
Join the NPL team for great fun weekly poker events at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club. There's two great poker events each week, offering great chances to win with late entry available both nights each week. It's on Wednesday nights from 6:30pm and Saturday nights from 7:00pm. Starts on Saturday, February 3 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on Beach Road. Phone 4472 4117.
Free live music every Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Combining high quality craft beer, food and tunes in a unique place that can be enjoyed by all. It's on Saturday, February 3 at the Broulee Brewhouse on Coronation Drive, Broulee. Phone 0460 885 763.
Young people aged 12 to 18 are invited to celebrate summer at this free pool party with free food, music from local youth DJs, live art, circus flow games and creative activities. The pool will be filled with large inflatable floating devices for non-stop fun. Please bring swimmers and a towel. No bookings are required. It's on Friday, February 2 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm at Lot 7011 Bluewater Drive, Narooma. Phone 4474 7422.
When you visit the charming historic township of Central Tilba on a Saturday morning you can't go past the Tilba Market. Held in the Big Hall every week, there is a variety of stalls selling a range of products including fresh fruit and vegetables, free range eggs, local honey, jams and preserves, delicious baked treats, plus much more. It's on Saturday, February 3 from 9am to 1pm at 3A Bate St, Central Tilba. Phone 0490 130 478.
Learn how to update and maintain your smartphone tablets; download and use helpful and popular apps; device security; government services including MyGov; the pros and cons of internet banking; social media using the internet; internet safety and more at these free weekly sessions on Monday mornings at the Narooma Golf Club. It's on Monday, February 4 from 10am to 12.15pm. Phone 0414 442 707.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.