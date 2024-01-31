Markets, music and more in the Eurobodalla

No experience is required, just an openness and curiosity to trying new things. This class includes some gentle movements suitable for all physical abilities chairs are encouraged to support students being comfortable when sitting. Handouts and recordings will be made available for your ongoing learning. Sessions will include a combination of Sanskrit chanting; philosophy; Sana gentle breath centric movements; Prnyma breathing practices and Dharana mediation. The course starts on Monday, February 5 at 1pm. It's at Soul Tribe on Beach Road, Batemans Bay. Visit the website for more information.