Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

South Coast residents warned to avoid bats after lyssavirus treatment spike

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 29 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern NSW Local Health District said bats should not be handled by members of the public under any circumstances. Picture file
Southern NSW Local Health District said bats should not be handled by members of the public under any circumstances. Picture file

NSW Health are warning residents in southern parts of the state to avoid touching bats after a spike in people requiring vaccination and treatment for the fatal disease lyssavirus.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.