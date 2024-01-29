South Coast residents warned to avoid bats after lyssavirus treatment spike

NSW Health are warning residents in southern parts of the state to avoid touching bats after a spike in people requiring vaccination and treatment for the fatal disease lyssavirus.
The Southern NSW Local Health District said treatment for injured or distressed bats should be left to the experts.
The health district's Director of Public Health Alison Nikitas said a bat can be infectious without showing visible signs of sickness.
"Lyssavirus can be transmitted from bats to humans through infected saliva from a bite or scratch and can easily be contracted through breaks in the skin," she said.
"The best way to protect yourself from infection is to leave the handling of the animal to the trained experts. Call your local wildlife rescue group or local veterinarian who can help care for the animal."
Lyssavirus is a close relative to rabies and has been found in flying foxes or fruit bats and insect-eating microbats. It is assumed that any bat in Australia could carry the virus.
Bats are more active in summer and large numbers of bats can die following prolonged exposure to heat or if they are unable to find enough food.
NSW Health advises if you or someone you know has been bitten or scratched by a bat to wash the wound with soap and water for at least 15 minutes.
An antiseptic solution with anti-virus action should then by applied and a doctor consulted as soon as possible. If required, NSW Public Health Units will arrange for rabies post-exposure treatment to be delivered to your GP or hospital.
Contact details for local wildlife care groups can be found at the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's wildlife rehabilitation website or download the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) wildlife rescue app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.