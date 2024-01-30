Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
14 Caldy Place, Tura Beach

By House of the Week
January 31 2024 - 8:30am
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • $1,350,000
  • Agency: Bega Valley Realty
  • Contact: Rob Schadel 0457 572 073
  • Inspect: By appointment

This extensively renovated home offers multiple living spaces, large rooms, incredible storage, and a cracking view.

