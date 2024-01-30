14 Caldy Place, Tura Beach

This extensively renovated home offers multiple living spaces, large rooms, incredible storage, and a cracking view.
Downstairs has the potential to become a self-contained space, which you enter via a welcoming foyer.
This leads onto a bedroom which could become a living room, or be converted into a kitchenette.
The next bedroom also has a spacious sitting/living room, as well as access to a rear balcony that it shares with the third bedroom and a sitting room. All rooms are bathed in northerly sunlight and enjoy the view.
The stairway, located in the centre of the home, delivers you straight into the upstairs view. The large, open-plan living area features a fully-equipped kitchen. Soak in the view through the huge picture windows and the glass doors that lead onto the over-sized front balcony.
The main bedroom offers a functional, walk-in robe behind the bedhead, and a renovated ensuite.
There is an over-sized double garage under the house, a workshop room perfect for storage, and a garden shed out the back.
Enjoy the beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance gardens, which cover the 744 square metre block.
Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, with a reserve to the rear providing easy access to the beach, this north-facing property offers an ideal lifestyle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.