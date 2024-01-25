New eastbound overtaking lane opens at Misty Mountain on Kings Highway

Motorists will now experience safer opportunities to overtake on the Kings Highway with the new eastbound overtaking lane open to traffic.
Transport for NSW regional director south Cassandra Ffrench said the $6.9million project has been delivered as part of the $20million Kings Highway upgrade program.
The program was designed to improve safety and efficiency on the highway.
"The new 660-metre overtaking lane is one of two new overtaking lanes on the Kings Highway to provide safer opportunities for motorists to pass and reduce the risk of crashes," Ms Ffrench said.
"The Kings Highway is a critical route for local, freight and tourist traffic, and the upgrade program includes extensive safety upgrades to create a safer road network and enhance the efficiency and reliability of journeys for motorists."
Ms Ffrench said the upgrades will help support regional economic growth.
"The Kings Highway upgrade program delivers a better experience for tourism and freight traffic on the highway, and provides better connectivity between communities," Ms Ffrench said.
To provide motorists with safe opportunities to overtake on this part of the Kings Highway, the right turn into Misty Mountain Road from the new eastbound overtaking will remain closed.
A number of safety, maintenance and natural disaster recovery projects are being carried out on the Kings Highway.
Motorists should continue to plan their journeys and check Live Traffic for the latest updates as cumulative delays of up to 10 minutes may be experienced between Nelligen and Canberra.
