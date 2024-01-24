Customising dementia care to improve quality of life

Getting to know the person's life history, preferences and routines: Doing so provides insight into who the person was before dementia and what's important to them now. Caregivers can integrate this knowledge into daily care activities. For example, if someone enjoys cooking, they may find joy in helping prepare simple meals or snacks.

Focusing on retained abilities versus losses: People with dementia retain many of their skills and abilities for a long time. Identifying and encouraging the use of retained faculties can improve self-esteem and engagement. A person who was a great dancer can still enjoy music and movement, for instance.

Using memory aids like pictures, notes and signs: These cues can help jog their memory and prompt certain behaviours like getting dressed or eating meals.

Establishing structured routines: Dementia-induced cognitive impairment can make dealing with change challenging. Maintaining consistent daily meals, bathing, activities and sleep schedules can provide a sense of order.

Accommodating the person's needs and behaviours: Some dementia behaviours, like wandering or repetitive questioning, may seem odd but are natural consequences of the disease. Adapting to these and addressing the triggers (e.g., pain, hunger or boredom) prevents agitation.

Using validation therapy: This technique focuses on meeting the patient's emotional needs by validating their feelings and not correcting their perceptions of reality. For example, if they are searching for their deceased spouse, gently redirect them to a topic that is more calming or familiar rather than argue with them.

Promoting independence for as long as possible: Simple assistive devices like walkers, pill organisers and dressing aids allow people to do their personal care for longer, preserving dignity.

Monitoring health conditions: Dementia patients often have other illnesses like diabetes or heart disease that must be carefully managed through diet, exercise and medication. This maintains physical health and cognitive function.

Providing meaningful activities: Engaging in hobbies, social interactions, exercise and creative outlets improves mood and well-being. Activities should tap into existing interests and be adapted as abilities change. A gardener may enjoy planting in an indoor planter, for instance.

Incorporating music therapy: Listening to familiar music, singing along and engaging in rhythmic movement have reduced agitation and improved cognitive functioning in those with dementia. Caregivers can create personalised playlists and encourage musical expression.

Using reminiscence therapy: Looking at old photos, watching home movies and discussing memories can help trigger positive emotions and a sense of self-worth. This provides comfort and enjoyment for dementia patients.

Integrating pet therapy: Interacting with calm dogs, cats, or other pets stimulates the senses, decreases anxiety and promotes social connection. Pets can serve as close companions that bring joy.