Customising dementia care to improve quality of life

Customising care around the unique needs of a person living with dementia is essential for their health and quality of life. Picture Shutterstock
This is branded content.
Dementia is a broad term for a range of progressive neurological disorders that affect memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer's disease, which accounts for 60-80 per cent of cases. Other types include vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, frontotemporal dementia and mixed dementia.
The Premier Aged Care Sydney estimated that over 400,000 Australians would be living with dementia in 2022 and expects this number to increase in the succeeding years.
While there is currently no cure for dementia, customised care plans can significantly improve the quality of life for people living with this condition. The key is understanding that each person's experience with dementia is unique. Even when people have the same type of dementia, their symptoms can progress differently based on their personalities, lifestyles and medical histories. That's why a one-size-fits-all approach usually doesn't work.
Some ways that dementia care can be tailored include the following:
Getting to know the person's life history, preferences and routines: Doing so provides insight into who the person was before dementia and what's important to them now. Caregivers can integrate this knowledge into daily care activities. For example, if someone enjoys cooking, they may find joy in helping prepare simple meals or snacks.
Focusing on retained abilities versus losses:People with dementia retain many of their skills and abilities for a long time. Identifying and encouraging the use of retained faculties can improve self-esteem and engagement. A person who was a great dancer can still enjoy music and movement, for instance.
Using memory aids like pictures, notes and signs: These cues can help jog their memory and prompt certain behaviours like getting dressed or eating meals.
Establishing structured routines: Dementia-inducedcognitive impairment can make dealing with change challenging. Maintaining consistent daily meals, bathing, activities and sleep schedules can provide a sense of order.
Accommodating the person's needs and behaviours: Some dementia behaviours, like wandering or repetitive questioning, may seem odd but are natural consequences of the disease. Adapting to these and addressing the triggers (e.g., pain, hunger or boredom) prevents agitation.
Using validation therapy: This technique focuses on meeting the patient's emotional needs by validating their feelings and not correcting their perceptions of reality. For example, if they are searching for their deceased spouse, gently redirect them to a topic that is more calming or familiar rather than argue with them.
Promoting independence for as long as possible: Simple assistive devices like walkers, pill organisers and dressing aids allow people to do their personal care for longer, preserving dignity.
Monitoring health conditions: Dementia patients often have other illnesses like diabetes or heart disease that must be carefully managed through diet, exercise and medication. This maintains physical health and cognitive function.
Providing meaningful activities: Engaging in hobbies, social interactions, exercise and creative outlets improves mood and well-being. Activities should tap into existing interests and be adapted as abilities change. A gardener may enjoy planting in an indoor planter, for instance.
Incorporating music therapy: Listening to familiar music, singing along and engaging in rhythmic movement have reduced agitation and improved cognitive functioning in those with dementia. Caregivers can create personalised playlists and encourage musical expression.
Using reminiscence therapy: Looking at old photos, watching home movies and discussing memories can help trigger positive emotions and a sense of self-worth. This provides comfort and enjoyment for dementia patients.
Integrating pet therapy: Interacting with calm dogs, cats, or other pets stimulates the senses, decreases anxiety and promotes social connection. Pets can serve as close companions that bring joy.
Maintaining social connections: Isolation exacerbates dementia symptoms. Engaging with family, friends, faith communities and interest groups enhances mood and cognition. Visits, outings and virtual interactions should be facilitated.
Technological support to consider
Technological advancements can also enhance the quality of life for individuals facing cognitive challenges.
Personalised assistive technologies: These technologies can be tailored to the specific needs of individuals with dementia. These may include smart home devices that promote safety, such as automated lighting and monitoring systems. Integrating GPS tracking devices ensures a secure environment while allowing them a degree of freedom and independence.
Cognitive training apps: Incorporating cognitive training apps into the daily routines of individuals with dementia has proven to be an effective way to stimulate mental faculties. These apps are designed to engage memory, attention and problem-solving skills.
Virtual reality for therapeutic engagement: Virtual reality (VR) technology opens new frontiers in dementia care by providing immersive and therapeutic experiences. This stimulates memories and provides a sense of joy and excitement. Additionally, VR can be employed for relaxation sessions, where patients can virtually visit serene environments, contributing to overall emotional well-being.
Final thoughts
The right combination of medical, emotional and daily living support can foster purpose and positive experiences for those living with dementia. While challenging, customising care around a person's unique needs, abilities and life history is essential for their health and quality of life.