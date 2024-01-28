Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Batemans Bay IT entrepreneur builds app to connect regional communities

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated January 29 2024 - 11:28am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batemans Bay technology entrepreneur Sanchee Barnes has launched canXsee - designed to get locals out and about. Picture supplied.
Batemans Bay technology entrepreneur Sanchee Barnes has launched canXsee - designed to get locals out and about. Picture supplied.

A new platform built by a Batemans Bay entrepreneur is connecting the community of Eurobodalla by giving locals access to information about upcoming events, services and attractions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.