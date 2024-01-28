Batemans Bay IT entrepreneur builds app to connect regional communities

A new platform built by a Batemans Bay entrepreneur is connecting the community of Eurobodalla by giving locals access to information about upcoming events, services and attractions.
Sanchee Barnes has launched canXsee, a mobile phone app that simplifies the search for activities like a playgroup, or finding a plumber - to getting information on the nearest dog-friendly beach.
CanXsee replaces shifting through often unreliable information on social media pages. Batemans Bay locals and visitors can receive simply displayed information and receive live updates should circumstances change.
With visitor information centres under threat of closing due to the transition to digital messaging, Ms Barnes said it was important residents and tourists had access to reliable information.
"Previously it was having things known a week in advance with print media and then we've moved onto social media where it was more instant but it's not real time," she said.
"So when a pool is open or closed, a meeting is cancelled, whether you've got a pop-up flash sale - that is not catered for by social media very well.
"Plus with social media a lot of studies are showing that extended use of social media does not make us happy and it does not make us live longer. The only thing that combats that and does make us happier and healthier is face-to-face connection."
Ms Barnes is an experienced operator in a field dominated by men - something she's working to change.
The Australian Computer Society's 2023 Digital Pulse report said women continue to be under-represented in technology - 29 per cent of the current workforce are women.
The 2022 report said women in technology are 20 per cent more likely to experience discrimination in the workplace than men. It recommends 500,000 women in tech by 2030 to narrow the skills gap.
Ms Barnes has had to battle these same obstacles.
"Only like two per cent of new IT technologies are by women," she said. "I am in that very small per cent and I've been buoyed by people in the IT community who have been saying this is a good idea...which has kept me going."
After returning to Australia with her new born son during the COVID pandemic, Ms Barnes found it hard to connect with her community.
"I so desperately wanted to be part of the village and it was really hard to find play groups," she said.
"I was doggedly persistent and I thought that it doesn't sit right that it's so difficult to crack the groups to have face-to-face communication."
So instead of buying a house she built a prototype. She leaned on her international networks and participated in a business accelerator program - finally getting to the pilot phase (launching in late 2023).
Five weeks on and the app has been an overriding success leading to plans for a roll out soon in the Bega Valley and Shoalhaven Shires.
Ms Barnes said she is driven to use technology to encourage face-to-face interactions and to get people out of the house.
"canXsee is providing factual information so you can make informed decisions," she said. "Its got searchable and discoverable things and then gets you off your screen and into society because the loneliness epidemic is coming - we're just on the fringes of it."
