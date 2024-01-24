Looking Back: Narooma abuzz with wreck of the SS Bodalla

The following report appeared in the Moruya Examiner on January 26, 1924.
The wreck of the Illawarra and South Coast SN Company's steamer Bodalla at Narooma on Saturday night created some excitement in Moruya on Sunday morning, and in a short time car after car of sightseers were seen bowling along the road to the scene.
The Bodalla had about 20 or 30 tons of general cargo, chiefly groceries for Narooma, and had also shipped cargo at Nowra, Jervis Bay and Moruya.
When entering the port at Narooma at 7.45pm, the vessel struck the bar and was carried by the southerly current and north-east wind on to the rocks, where her keel was broken and the hold quickly filled with water.
The engine room fires were soon out and the steamer helpless.
By the aid of ropes Captain Jackson and his crew clambered onto the rocks in safety.
On Monday, after inspection from Captain Stobo [surveyor of the Sydney Marine Underwriters and Salvage Association] reported that the vessel's back was broken in two places and that salvage was hopeless.
The vessel was then abandoned and the crew arrived in Moruya on Tuesday en route to Sydney.
The police were then placed in charge of the wreck which was sold by public auction in Sydney on Wednesday morning for £50.
The cargo from Moruya consisted of 11 tons of cheese (some of which was salvaged), 33 bundles rabbits, 31 bundles hides, 2 bundles sheep skins, 4 bags oysters, 10 logs, cask tallow, 80 boxes fish, 135 bags concentrates and sundries.
The latest reports from the scene of the wreck is that the vessel is breaking up and the cargo is being washed ashore.
Souvenir hunters who visited the wrecked steamer got a shock a few days later when the police called on them and ordered that all silver, glassware, etc, taken, be returned to the owners.
Amongst the cargo on the Bodalla when she was wrecked were three trunks of wearing apparel, jewellery and school outfit shipped by Mrs Fox, of the Bank of New South Wales.
Much sympathy is expressed for the loss sustained by this lady, as the contents were the result of many months work and were uninsured.
Mrs Fox had contemplated travelling overland to Sydney, and, after placing her son in college, remain with her daughter in the Metropolis for a three months' holiday.
When the Bodalla was wrecked on Saturday night the skipper, Captain Jackson, had two of his children and a little friend on board with him.
