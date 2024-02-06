Beyond banter: introduction to supportive group The Men's Table in Narooma

The Men's Table invites men in Narooma and surrounds to an information session.
The Men's Table is a network of groups of men over 18 who gather monthly over a meal to openly discuss what is on their minds and life's highs and lows.
If enough men in the area are interested, The Men's Table will help set up a group .
Michael Collins is regional host for the South Coast groups that aim to have deeper conversations and lighten the load.
There is no expectation of help from anyone because just being listened to is helpful.
"This is where our movement is so strong.
"We are building capacity in the community to have supportive conversations," Mr Collins said.
The Men's Table started in 2011.
"It was the only one for many years and then people heard about it and asked us how it worked," Mr Collins said.
When his Men's Table formed in Berry in December 2019 it was the first regional one.
Groups now include Tuross, Mogo, Bermagui and Bega.
It has 2000 members, 170 official groups and another 30 ready to grow once they have eight men.
Mr Collins said they wrote five fundamentals that differentiate the model and make it effective.
These include a commitment to turn up to at least nine meetings each year, to stay connected and be a conscious member and an attitude of care and safety for each other.
Other fundamentals are having a different conversation that goes beyond banter and everyone leads.
There is no hierarchy.
It isn't a support group but it is supportive and it isn't a therapy group but it is therapeutic.- Michael Collins, South Coast regional host, The Men's Table
"We have a focus on how to change the culture of men gathering and supporting each other," Mr Collins said.
The groups meet in small, private settings away from gambling machines.
Mr Collins was at a Man Alive event when two men approached him about forming a group in Narooma.
The Bermagui group grew organically from the Cobargo Wellness Group.
"Every table has a different story," he said.
There is an element of how do we help the younger generations but we have to work with ourselves first.- Michael Collins, South Coast regional host, The Men's Table
Mr Collins works with local communities to help them do what they want to do.
The Narooma Men's Table entree event is at The Fish Tank, 7/114 Wagonga Street on Tuesday, February 20.
There is no fee for The Men's Table except paying for the meal.
Places are limited to 14.
Register at The Men's Table with the meal costing $27.50.
Be there at 6.30pm for the 7-9pm information session to decide if The Men's Table is for you.
