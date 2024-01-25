Mum and daughter duo among UOW Eurobodalla 'little family' of graduates

While most of the parents were in the audience at the University of Wollongong (UOW) Eurobodalla's annual graduation ceremony, there was one exception - Nicole Pritchard.
Nicole was up on stage, graduating from a Bachelor of Nursing alongside daughter Holli as the mother-daughter combo completed three years of study.
Twenty four graduates signed off from their UOW studies on Wednesday, January 24, at Bay Pavillions in Batemans Bay.
The Pritchards were amongst a nursing cohort of 16, which Nicole described as like a family.
"For us it was only a five minute drive away," she said. "They (campus staff) bent over backwards for you, it was like a little family - that would be the best way to describe it.
"They were always there to offer a helping hand. Nothing was too much, they would put on little barbecues for us.
"It was 16 of us in the class and we're going to be lifelong friends out of it because we had that connection."
It wasn't Nicole's intention to study with her daughter.
After 25-years as a beauty therapist she decided on a career change and by chance ended up in the same class as Holli, who had gained early entry in her final year of high school.
Asked whether they studied together, Nicole said they had very different approaches to leaning.
"Of course she's straight from high school, so to do something at the last minute doesn't faze her," she said.
"Whereas I haven't been to school for 20-odd years. I was a real stress head and I think that probably divided us at some stages because I'd be stressing and I'd think god I've done this and there was a lot of work put into it but you haven't started."
Both Nicole and Holli really enjoyed the placements, getting to experience the practical aspects of the work. Nicole said there were many proud mum moments, especially seeing her daughter jump into action in the emergency department.
Nicole is continuing her study, starting her clinical experience at Batemans Bay Hospital next week with the aim to practice as a midwife, while Holli will take a gap year after continuous study through COVID.
As for receiving your degree in the same ceremony as your daughter - speaking before the ceremony, Nicole said there were mixed emotions.
"A lot of parents going along are so proud to watch their kid get a degree and graduate. I won't be sitting there in the audience watching her in that way. I am going to be up there with her so I feel that's a bit strange," she said.
"I don't want to take the moment away from her but it's my moment too, so it is weird in that way."
