Free introductory suicide intervention skills training workshop in Narooma

A free introductory course on suicide intervention is being held in Narooma.
The 4.5 hour workshop gives men over 18 suicide prevention skills.
It is being hosted by The Men's Table, a network that enables supportive conversations, in collaboration with LivingWorks and St Paul's Church in Narooma.
Michael Collins, who is responsible for the Men's Table groups in the South Coast, said the existing systems for supporting men's mental health are not working.
He has plenty of statistics to back that statement.
For example, 75 percent of suicides are men.
Of those, 70 percent are successful first attempts.
Mr Collins said this reflects societal change.
"Only in the past 100 years men in the west have been dying five to six years younger than women."
In Australia suicide is the largest killer of men aged 20 to 50, three times higher the rate of road deaths.
"Most of the clinical responses are after the event.
"Our approach is about prevention."
The course will teach the signs to watch for in people.
"It will get you to the point you can refer people for help and not be afraid to engage with them," Mr Collins said.
Workshop participants will learn how to reach out to someone thinking about suicide, overcome attitudes that act as barriers to help, talk openly about suicide and connect them with further support.
They will be taught the four-step TALK model through face-to-face discussion, skills practice and video examples.
LivingWorks registered trainers will teach valuable, life-saving skills with a scientifically-proven intervention model.
The workshop will be held on Sunday, February 18, at St Paul's Church, Tilba Street, Narooma.
It runs from 1.30-6pm and includes lunch.
Register through humanitix by February 11.
For more information contact Mr Collins on 0450 612 358 or michael.collins@themenstable.org
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732
