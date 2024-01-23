New funeral provider brings different approach to Eurobodalla

A new funeral provider servicing the Eurobodalla knows there's more than a standardised approach when it comes to farewelling a loved one.
Lauren Newman of Tree of Life Funerals, which services Batemans Bay to Narooma, believes a funeral provider can offer family and friends the chance to celebrate a person in an individualised way.
Alongside standard funeral options, the service offers assistance with dying at home, at home after death care and family and community led funerals.
Ms Newman is a funeral director, funeral celebrant and end of life doula. After moving to the region from Canberra she started taking on funeral celebrant work and it was here she realised the opportunity to start her own business.
"I brought in being able to celebrate the person in a more individual way and people were coming up to me later and saying - 'I just love that'," she said.
"I joined up with a whole lot of other celebrants in the area and I started realising that there was a really big gap for people to be able to express themselves at this time and families being able to individualise and say goodbye the way they wanted to say goodbye."
Ms Newman said there is a stigma related to death and an entrenched idea of how a funeral service should be run.
"My purpose now is really just to get that message out to say there's new ways of doing things," she said.
"It's actually going back to the old way of doing things because people used to do everything at home.
"You would be born at home and you would die at home and those community and family experiences have all been medicalised - it's taken out the love and the community from our lives in many ways."
Looking for more job satisfaction, Ms Newman became a marriage celebrant after working in the public service.
However, it wasn't until she was asked to act as a funeral celebrant at a friend's service that her career path changed.
Also close friends with the widow, she had married the couple years earlier.
"It was so precious and so wonderful to be able to give that gift to her and also him as part of his end of life and it led me down that path," she said.
"It was at that service that the funeral director saw me doing this work and they offered me a job."
Tree of Life has partnered with the Sydney-based Picaluna Funerals, allowing the local provider to offer full service funerals.
Ms Newman is also close friends with conservationist Fiona McCuaig who is launching a burial site called Walawaani Way at Bodalla.
The environmentally friendly site is 100 per cent natural and the first of its kind in Australia. The burial ground will act as a conservation project because a tree will be planted where each body is buried to become a forest in perpetuity.
Ms Newman has been working to promote natural burials and more eco-friendly funeral practices and said Walawaani Way will be opening an office in Bodalla soon.
"That's what I'm also looking at. I provide eco friendly coffins and caskets and encourage that," she said.
"Even with a cremation having an eco friendly coffin - it reduces the carbon load that you're putting into the atmosphere."
For more information visit the website treeoflifefunerals.com.au/
