How French sculptor Christine Madies transforms the solid to liquid

Five years ago, French sculptor Christine Madies was renewing her passport.
When officials went to take her fingerprints they found a blank slate.
After years of sanding and polishing her pieces to their immaculate finish, she has worn her fingerprints away.
On her social media account Ms Madies has posted a series of videos titled 'Another Day at the Office'.
She can be seen working on a large piece of stone outdoors at her studio, chisel and hammer in hand.
Eye and ear protection on, she methodically chips away at the piece while the camera pans around her.
It is early days for this sculpture but there is already intent and purpose to her banging.
Ms Madies is a master of her craft.
She takes what are often discarded off-cuts from the local quarries of Pietrasanta, where she shares her studio with a collective of sculptors, and shapes them into a liquid-like form.
"I'm drawn to the fluidity of liquid, the waves and bubbles it creates.
"That is what I try to replicate, transforming the solid to liquid - to bring animation to the stone."
The forms that result are often viewed as sensual and inviting to the touch.
Ms Madies works with varieties of marble, granite and onyx, although the translucent finish that can be achieved with onyx makes it her favourite stone.
She does not always have a finished piece in mind when she begins.
"Every piece of stone is different, sometimes the work has to reveal itself, like there is something inside," she said.
What may start as hewing away with grinders and then chisel and hammer, finishes with hours and hours of meticulous sanding and polishing.
The polishing process is delicate and Ms Madies will use stones of different grades, then sandpaper to achieve her desired finish.
"I have to be careful...patient, if I overdo the polish it can look plastic and artificial."
The sculpture that emerges may be as fine as one centimetre in breadth, and breathtaking in its slenderness.
Sculpture Bermagui 2024 hopes to see the return of Ms Madies' work, following her 2023 award winning entry "Fragments of Continuity".
Having exhibited all over the world, with symposiums in China, Sweden, Japan, France and Italy, and with works in public and private collections worldwide, what is it about Sculpture Bermagui that draws her back?
"I am totally in awe of the beauty of this place and think it is a perfect location for exhibiting sculptures.
"Not only because of this spectacular environment but because most people wouldn't go to a gallery or a museum to see art.
"The fact that it is presented outdoors makes it accessible to a larger public and allows people to get more familiar with it year after year."
