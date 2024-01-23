AWL's pet of the month: Meet 4-month-old Chips

The Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla would like to introduce you to Chips, a Kelpie aged four to six months.
For a kelpie, Chips is a calm and laid-back boy who is keen to learn and loves being a part of the family.
He adores children and gets on well with other dogs. Chips is untested with cats and pocket pets but is not compatible with chickens - he sees them as easy dinner.
Chips would make a wonderful pet for an active family that will involve him in all they do.
For more information about Chips, please call Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612.
REMINDER: AWL Eurobodalla has a special fundraising promotion running through the summer months, via the Return and Earn scheme for recycling containers.
Donations can be made at any Return and Earn refund point in NSW, using the Return and Earn app, and selecting AWL's Every Dog, Every Cat Deserves a Loving Home charity to donate your refund.
Every cent helps us help animals.
