Nelligen sewerage works are underway and Akolele's system is switched on

Two new 880 kilolitre reservoirs have been completed as part of the Nelligen Water Supply and Sewerage Scheme.
The contract has also been awarded to Ledonne Constructions to build a high-quality water reticulation and pressure sewerage system that will take 160 Nelligen residents off rainwater and septic tanks and connect them to modern water supply and sewerage services for the first time.
The upgrade is being funded by Eurobodalla Shire Council (ESC) and the support of $3.5million from the NSW government's Safe and Secure Water Program.
Mayor Mathew Hatcher said delivering a more secure and reliable water supply to Nelligen households that helps reduce dependence on rainwater tanks and water carting during dry times, as well as boosting firefighting capability, made sense on all fronts.
Up to 30 full-time and part-time equivalent jobs are being created by the project.
It is due to be completed by December 2024.
The Akolele Sewerage Scheme switched on before Christmas to connect 57 properties to the Bermagui Sewage Treatment Plant.
ESC contributed $2.3million to that project and the state government provided $762,000.
Akolele is the last village around Wallaga Lake to be linked to the Bermagui sewerage system, bringing first-rate sewerage services to the entire area.
"The sewerage upgrades for both towns will also assist in protecting the beautiful local environment from the risk of contamination because having fewer septic tanks reduces the likelihood of system failures, which is good news for everyone," Mr Hatcher said.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland said the South Coast is one of the state's fastest growing regions and the NSW government wants to ensure smaller communities like Nelligen and Akolele are equipped with the best possible infrastructure to encourage people to live there and stay longer.
"Investing in these services and utilities not only builds thriving communities but it also provides a much-needed boost to the local economy thanks to the jobs created and flow on effects throughout the economy," Dr Holland said.
