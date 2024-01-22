Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Nelligen sewerage works are underway and Akolele's system is switched on

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 23 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two new 880 kilolitre reservoirs have been built as part of the Nelligen Water Supply and Sewerage Scheme. Picture supplied
Two new 880 kilolitre reservoirs have been built as part of the Nelligen Water Supply and Sewerage Scheme. Picture supplied

Two new 880 kilolitre reservoirs have been completed as part of the Nelligen Water Supply and Sewerage Scheme.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.