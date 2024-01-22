New coach, assistants for Bay Broulee Rugby Union

Batemans Bay Broulee "Boarphins" Rugby Union Club has announced its coaching staff for the 2024 season.
Local clubs Bay Boars and the Broulee Dolphins combined in 2023 to form a new group known as the "Boarphins" to play in the South Coast Monaro Rugby Union competition.
The club has secured Tinus Van Rensburg as 1st grade coach in 2024. And with all coaching appointments n6ow secured, club president Peter Ryan says plans for an improved season and a chance to progress strongly in the competition are now in place.
Mr Van Rensburg came to Batemans Bay from South Africa with an impressive playing and coaching background.
He played and represented Western Province based at Cape Town in both under 19s and under 21s including trials with South Africa under 21s.
He progressed into the Vodacom Shield and Currie Cup 1st division as a senior player for a number of years.
Mr Van Rensburg also played as a professional in France with three different clubs over a seven-year period. Eventually he returned to south Africa and started coaching.
For the past nine years he has coached at Brackenfell Rugby Club, Cape Town in the Western Province.
He was appointed director of rugby in his final season in 2023.
Mr Van Rensburg is an accredited Level Two coach and working his way through to Level Three.
"Batemans Bay and Broulee rugby clubs are both excited to have a coach of his experience join them," Mr Ryan said.
Mr Van Rensburg will have plenty of support, with former premiership winning coach Matthew Ryan appointed as coaching director, alongside last year's coach Max Harrison as assistant.
Training will start on Tuesday, January 30 at Hanging Rock Oval Batemans Bay at 6pm.
A number of new players will join the club in addition to the remaining core of last season players.
