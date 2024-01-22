Pastel Society Art exhibition puts spotlight on summer

A new art exhibition at Malua Bay is set to put the spotlight on summer.
The exhibition presented by the South Coast Pastel Society's will carry the theme "A window on summer".
It promises to deliver stunning works including landscapes, seascapes, flora and fauna, and still life works using a variety of media.
All works are for sale with a range of prices that will suit most budgets.
Three artworks will also be raffled.
The exhibition will be held at Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club, George Bass Drive, Malua Bay.
It is open from 10am - 4pm from January 21 - 28 January 2024.
Entry is Gold Coin donation.
Details of the exhibition and future 2024 workshops are available on the www.southcoastpastelsociety.com website and Facebook under South Coast Pastel Society.
