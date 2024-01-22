True Blues kick off rural inclusive 'Game Changer' South Coast tour

NRLW superstars Millie Elliott and Kezie Apps are returning home in February as part of the 2024 NSW Rugby League Rural Inclusive Game Changer Tour, which kicks off in its inaugural year at Bega.
Co-founded by Elliott in 2022, Trainer Group Foundation was built to facilitate fun, educational workshops with a focus on wellbeing and physical health, community participation and job readiness, specifically tailored to pair inclusive learning with sport to assist adults and children living with a disability.
At Bega Recreation Ground on Monday, February 5, two free two-hour workshops will be run by high profile female athletes and Westpac NSW Sky Blues and Jillaroos duo Elliott and Apps.
"Kezie's coming along and I'm really excited, Kezie the Queen of Bega, everyone in the footy circle, no matter if they're from North Queensland or they're from the other side of the country, they know where Bega is because of Kezie Apps," Elliott said.
"It's very fitting that it's going to be at home."
After Bega, the tour heads north through to Batemans Bay on February 6.
If you are interested in securing a position, email admin@trainergroupfoundation.org.
The first hour teaches the value of SMART goals and soft skills, including how to build confidence up, set goals, how to become more resilient, how to meet and make new friends, the importance of eating well and sleeping well, hydration, and encourages participants to get out into the community more.
"People with all types of disabilities and different accessibility and learning requirements [are welcome], and we've got two different workshops, one during the day for school leavers and adults, and one at 3.30 to 5.30 for school-aged children," Elliott said.
"It's kind of replicating that team environment of supporting each other and looking after each other off the field and also doing that on the field and creating healthy habits, and being mindful of our wellbeing without that daunting mental health side of it.
Elliott's goal was to normalise how even professional athletes or people in day-to-day life may look like they have it all together, but they too have their ups and downs or struggles with similar challenges like anxieties and lack of confidence.
"We're not that different at all.
"There's little things we can do to help that and help with strategies to cope," she said. "Just connecting, building confidence, identifying our strengths, and things like that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.