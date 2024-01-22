Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

True Blues kick off rural inclusive 'Game Changer' South Coast tour

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated January 22 2024 - 12:44pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NRLW superstars Millie Elliott and Kezie Apps are returning home in February as part of the 2024 NSW Rugby League Rural Inclusive Game Changer Tour, which kicks off in its inaugural year at Bega.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.