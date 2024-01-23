28 Janari Close, Moruya

Positioned on a generous five acre parcel of land, this is the perfect family home for those seeking a spacious and comfortable lifestyle.
"The bush landscape is incredibly beautiful and serene," said Dawn Mason, real estate agent.
"Plus, the house itself is in beautiful condition and has a wonderful, functional layout."
The open floor-plan seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The entertainer's kitchen is equipped with modern appliances.
The lounge room features a cosy built-in fireplace and air-conditioning.
Retreat to the main suite, with a luxuriously large ensuite and a walk-in robe people dream of!
Step outside to the outdoor area and take in the beautiful views of the fully fenced bush vista.
This covered, entertaining space is ideal for hosting gatherings and overlooks the lawns and native gardens.
With a triple door garage, there is plenty of space for your vehicles.
The large, lock-up machinery shed at the bottom of the block boasts enough room for storing machinery, mowers, or toys!
The property also features a 85,000 litre water storage tank, and is DA approved for dual occupancy.
"It would make a wonderful family home," Ms Mason said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.