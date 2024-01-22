Youth Foundation hands out grants for 30th year

Students from four Eurobodalla high schools have benefitted from the latest round Batemans Bay Youth Foundation (BBYF) grants.
The foundation handed out a total $3500 in funding at a presentation held at the Batemans Bay Soliders Club on January 18.
The event marked 30 years of support by the foundation to Eurobodalla students heading into tertiary studies.
Eighty special guests, including family members were in attendance to congratulate eight students who have been granted financial assistance in 2024 as they make the transition to living away from home while furthering their education.
The successful students and their chosen studies are:
The students gave a short speech outlining their tertiary education plans, their accommodation plans and how the grant would be used to support their transition to tertiary study. Each student's story was unique in many aspects.
One student will be studying Prosthetics and Orthotics at the university of the Sunshine Coast after learning about this important medical support while on school work experience.
Two students will be attending the National Arts School in Sydney after presentation of their portfolios.
Four other students, who had already received a Country to Coast Scholarship from the University of Wollongong, were also recognised during the evening for meeting all the requirements of the BBYF.
They are:
Two Excellence Prizes named in honour of the late BBYF chairman Alex Taylor OAM, and retired chairman Peter Wood OAM were also presented.
Each prize of $1000 is presented in recognition of excellent scholastic performance in the first year of university, restricted to grantees from the previous year.
One recipient was Emma Moses who is studying for a Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Wollongong. She achieved three high distinctions, and three distinctions in her first year.
The second recipient was Nieve Blackman who received the Vice Chancellor Leadership Scholarship for her achievement of a high distinctions and 4 distinctions studying Psychology at Charles Sturt University in Port Macquarie. Nieve also received a Dean's Award by the university for her efforts.
Tara Doran entertained BBYF gathering with an address about her experiences during her year at Macquarie University studying Education.
The BBYF was established in 1994 for the purpose of providing financial assistance to students leaving high school to pursue personal development and advancement in an unlimited range of worthwhile fields of endeavour.
It is supported by a partnership between Batemans Bay Rotary, RSL and Soldiers Club.
Since 1994 the Foundation has given grants to 258 students, worth a total value of $825,000. Every cent was locally raised, privately donated, or as part of a bequest.
The BBYF selection panel had the task of determining the eight grantees from a field of 23 applicants. This was completed through December with interviews held in January.
For those receiving a grant, it is a vote of confidence by the Batemans Bay community.
The foundation wishes all applicants every success for the future.
