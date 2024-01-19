Children set to have a ball at free tennis school holiday open days

With the summer of tennis ramping up at the Australian Open, children from Eurobodalla Shire are encouraged to pick up a racquet and take part in upcoming free tennis classes.
The newly revamped Hot Shots Tennis program will be held at the Broulee Tennis Courts on January 20, 24 and 27.
For more than 15 years, Hot Shots Tennis has provided Aussie kids a fun introduction to tennis with a modified format making it easier to play from the first time they pick up a racquet.
The recently redesigned program now offered better flexibility with a specific focus on engagement and fun at every stage, age and ability.
In addition, the program will now place a bigger emphasis on values and life skills to create good people as well as good players.
Australia's number one male tennis player Alex de Minaur was the new ambassador for Tennis Australia's Hot Shots Tennis program and said he was particularly appreciative of ensuring a player's development years were as enjoyable as possible.
"That's why I love what the Hot Shots Tennis program is doing with its greater focus on engaging participants," De Minaur said.
"Learning to play tennis is not only about technique, but also about having fun on court, development and building the right values at all stages of the game."
Fellow ambassador Ajla Tomljanovic, who in 2022 became the first Australian woman in 43 years to advance to the Wimbledon and US Open quarterfinals in the same year, wholeheartedly agreed.
"Not only has tennis opened up so many opportunities for me," Tomljanovic explained, "but the life lessons I've gained and the friendships I've formed through the sport are a big part of who I am today.
"I feel privileged that I can inspire young fans to jump on court and I hope they also fall in love with the game as much as I have.
"I'm feeling more motivated than ever, so I can't wait to be back on court this Australian summer and hopefully encourage more Aussie kids to sign up to Hot Shots Tennis too."
Rob Frawley, Batemans Bay Tennis Academy was ready to welcome children of all ages to the three free clinics.
"We look forward to welcoming all kids to enjoy a free tennis lesson as we develop players, build healthy communities and fostering a love for the sport."
For further information click here
Background on the new-look Tennis Hot Shots program
Hot Shots Tennis is a fun way for kids aged 3 to 10+ to play and learn tennis
The program has gone through an extensive refresh, with the aim of boosting motivation and engagement for kids of all ages
As part of the refresh, the brand of Hot Shots Tennis has an entire new look and feel, aiming to broaden its appeal to kids of all ages, especially at the upper end of the program
The program is delivered by Tennis Australia qualified tennis coaches and trained volunteers in regional areas
The Hot Shots Tennis program was launched in 2008 and has fast become one of a popular sports participation programs in Australia
To find your closest Hot Shots Tennis program visit https://hotshots.tennis.com.au/
