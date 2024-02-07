Send in the clowns for a weekend of comedy in Moruya

The Canberra Comedy Crew will be in Moruya on this weekend.
Marky Worthington, Jasper Burfoot and Moruya's own Lady Bla Bla will be on hand for a Saturday afternoon workshop at Moruya Heads from 1pm to 4.30pm.
This will be followed by open mic night at the Red Door from 6pm to 8pm. A second open mic - subject to numbers - will be held at the Red Door on Sunday afternoon.
The workshop promises a "supportive, respectful and casual atmosphere" for people interested in playful humour.
"Farm jokes, tradie stories and parenting woes all welcome," an event spokesperson said.
"A fun meister from Melbourne will do her best to incite hilarity and applaud courageous embarrassment.
"Along the way attendees will explore together what makes things funny and have a go at making comedy."
Cost is a $5 donation including coffee and tea.
"The bravest can get a slot at the open mic in the evening, and waive the Red Door donation," the spokesperson said.
"No experience is almost a pre-requisite.
"All backgrounds and cultures invited."
The Red Door is at St John's Anglican Church on Campbell Street, Moruya. Phone Karin Geiselhart 0439 998 040.
