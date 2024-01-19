Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Nellijam Music Festival gets federal funding boost

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 22 2024 - 11:09am, first published January 19 2024 - 3:38pm
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips (third from left) visited the Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival in 2023, and has recently announced the festival and Nellijam Music Festival will receive federal funding. Picture supplied
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has announced two South Coast music events have received a recent funding boost under the latest round of the Live Music Australia program.

