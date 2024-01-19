Nellijam Music Festival gets federal funding boost

Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has announced two South Coast music events have received a recent funding boost under the latest round of the Live Music Australia program.
The NelliJam Music Festival in Nelligen and the Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival 2024 were both funded by the Federal Government to keep supporting local musicians and venues and keep attracting visitors and locals.
Ms Phillips said the South Coast's music scene was consistently growing.
"The South Coast has so much to offer, and our ever-growing live music scene is just one way to soak up a bit of fun and frivolity in the country," she said.
The Nellijam Music Festival received a $23,903 grant for it's 2024 instalment, and the volunteer-run Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival received $96,000 for its upcoming event in March.
"Helping this important industry get back on its feet, while also supporting local artists and events, and drawing visitors back to our region, has never been more important," she said.
The 2024 Nelligen festival saw The Choirboys, Sarah McLeod, Chase The Sun and The Spindrift Saga take to the stage at the Steampacket Hotel in Nelligen on Saturday, January 13 for a family-friendly celebration of local and nationally-renowned live music.
The Live Music Australia program is a competitive grants opportunity for live music venues, festivals and organisations that support quality original Australian live music.
The next round of funding through the Live Music Australia program, opening in February 2024, will target small to medium live music venues.
The latest round of funding through the program gave $2.5 million to events across the country.
