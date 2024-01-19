South Coast citizen science project hits biodiversity milestone

A South Coast citizen science project has reached a mammoth milestone by amassing 100,000 flora and fauna observations.
The Budawang Coast Atlas of Life (BCAL) project focuses on the biodiversity found between Kiama and Moruya and has so far seen 4000 contributors submit their observations.
Now in it's fifth year, the group oversees an online project using the iNaturalist app and has hosted activities and workshops to share and develop upon their knowledge of the region's flora and fauna.
BCAL Chair and Chair of the Australian Citizen Science Association Dr Annie Lane said the project has uncovered plants and animals that had never been seen on the South Coast before, including the rare lizard orchid Burnettia cuneata near Conjola.
"We're starting to push the boundaries," Dr Lane said.
"We are gradually gaining a much better understanding of seasonal change and fire response. This is important information needed to manage our natural resources better."
The 4000 people who contributed their observations ranged from everyday people interested in nature to amateur naturalists and professional scientists.
Dion Maple, a Natural Resource Manager at Booderee National Park in Jervis Bay lodged the 100,000th observation after already having submitted 12,500, including more than 2000 on the Budawang coast.
Their observation was a photograph of an Aglaopus pyrrhata moth which is commonly found along the east coast of Australia.
Digital apps like iNaturalist have seen citizen science gain international momentum by using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify or categorise insects, plants, funghi and other diverse organisms that are photographed, filmed or audio recorded.
This growth in popularity helps to fill gaps in biological records and assists scientists as they observe post-fire regrowth.
"Last year we saw a ground-breaking study published on the diet of the endangered gang-gang cockatoo, largely based on citizen science data," Dr Lane said.
The project has recorded nine insects that had never been photographed, including Odyneromyia iridescens, a species of hoverfly, which was spotted near Batemans Bay by photographer Phil Warburton.
Despite reaching the significant milestone, Dr Lane said there is much more work to do, particularly surrounding marine life.
"The ocean heatwave could have a far-reaching effect, and existing knowledge is scant. This is an area that citizen science could really help."
Learn more about the BCAL project at budawangcoast.org.au.
