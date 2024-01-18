How did Marine Rescue Narooma pay its $2500 fuel bill in December?

Marine Rescue NSW completed a record number of rescues last year but most people do not realise its operations are only partly-funded by the government.
After the Narooma unit held its Open Day on Saturday, January 13, unit commander John Lundy discovered that the general public assume it is a government organisation like the Rural Fire Service.
That is not the case.
It is an NGO and the volunteers' operations are only partly funded by the government.
The government mainly helps with supplying vessels.
"Fuel for our two rescue vessels is our biggest expense.
"We spent $2500 on fuel in December with all the missions," Mr Lundy said.
Those missions included the search for a boater after reports that an unmanned vessel had washed up on Haywards Beach, north of Bermagui, and the search for a 19-year-old who went missing after rescuing a family member from the surf at Congo Beach, south of Moruya.
"We were the only unit involved in both those searches," Mr Lundy said.
The state government budget included a $73million funding commitment to Marine Rescue NSW over four years.
That will used to buy new rescue vessels, refurbish others and to fund two new bases.
That leaves the individual units like Narooma to pay for the vessels' fuel.
"We do rely on fundraising," Mr Lundy said.
"What the government offers is not a bottomless pit and we have to line up with every other unit in NSW to get money for things."
Mr Lundy said applying for grants was complicated.
The Narooma unit has applied for a grant to refurbish its base at the old Pilot Station.
"We have paint flaking off the ceiling and it could be lead-based," Mr Lundy said.
Current fundraising initiatives include meat tray raffles every Friday at Lynch's Hotel, as well as raffle tickets they are selling at Club Narooma for various prizes that have been donated.
That will be drawn on Australia Day.
The volunteers will be out on the water that day because of the Rotary Club's Australia Day Duck Race.
"There will be a lot of people out there on kayaks following the ducks so we will have our smaller vessel patrolling the area," Mr Lundy said.
The Narooma unit also supplies the Bureau of Meteorology with sea and weather observations for Narooma twice a day.
"It is supplementing the automatic weather station on Barunguba Montague Island and we do the onshore observations," Mr Lundy said.
