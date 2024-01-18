Retired or semi-retired? U3A might be for you

The University of the Third Age (U3A) Batemans Bay has been providing Eurobodalla residents with intellectually stimulating activities and courses in the arts, sciences, history, languages, recreational activities and a variety of physical activities for more than 25 years.
Newly retired or new to the area? Looking to find ways to keep your brain active, develop new networks, and explore new interests? Then U3A Batemans Bay is for you.
As an organisation, we are unique in that every person involved, including the committee and the tutors, are volunteers.
This semester we are offering a program over 50 courses of various lengths.
New courses on offer this term include Beginners Italian, Japan's Ancient Pathways, The Mavens: Female Thinkers, Dark Times, The Healthful Roles played by Colour and Humour, and A Smorgasbord of Faiths.
Come along and meet our tutors at our annual Registration Day on Wednesday 24 January from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
You can join on the spot and enrol in the classes of your choice. A word of warning - some of the very popular classes fill early so don't leave it too late in the morning.
Our 2024 annual fee is $50, with a one-off $10 joining fee. Membership entitles you to participate in as many different courses as you wish for the calendar year.
For those who are unable to visit the Soldiers Club on January 24, some members will be coming to the Moruya Library on January 25.
Course information can be found by clicking the Courses tab on our website, u3abatemansbay.org.au and scrolling down to 'Courses and Activities Currently Available'. Our newsletter also contains details of all courses and can be found in hard copy in the Shire's libraries.
So don't sit at home, come and join us today!
