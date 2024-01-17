Casey Greene Quartet to jazz up Moruya Golf Club on January 21

Whatever you do, don't miss this fantastic concert at the Moruya Golf Club at 1pm on Sunday, January 21.
Eurobodalla Live Music (ELM) has invited the Casey Greene Quartet to perform, bringing their jazz and classical tones to the club.
The quartet comprises four of the top musicians in Australia: Casey Greene on reeds, Peter Locke on piano, Mike Walsh on bass and Mark Sutton on drums.
Casey Greene led his own bands in the United Kingdom for more than 15 years, including the Pegasus Quartet, Casey Greene Latin Six and Quiver. He also featured in the London Jazz Festival and Birmingham Jazz Festival.
Today, he teaches piano, flute, saxophone and clarinet and is a true multi-instrumentalist.
Peter Locke is a jazz pianist who plays alongside national and international jazz artists including John Morrison's Swing City, Andrew Dickerson and Dan Barnett.
Mike Walsh has played most jazz venues in Sydney including The Basement, Hilton, Orient and Criterion Hotels. He has played with many of the best bands over the years including Les Crosby's Hacienda jazz band, touring New Zealand and featuring in Napiers Art Deco Festival to an audience of 30,000.
Mark Sutton has played with the "who's who" of the Australian Jazz scene including Vince Jones, Mike Nock, Bernie McGann, Dale Barlow, Sean Wayland, James Muller, Matt Macmahon.
He has also had the good fortune of playing with many visiting international artists including Wynton Marsalis, Bob Mintzer, Peter Omara, and, "Senator" Eugene Wright.
The quartet's music is classically jazz and draws inspiration from Benny Goodman, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington. Anyone who enjoys a good beat and a glorious melody will love it.
We are expecting a good crowd, so make sure you are among it. You won't be sorry.
ELM member tickets are $15, non-members $20, children enter for free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.