Enjoy summer in the Eurobodalla with these upcoming events

Head to the Narooma Bridge for the 2024 Great Australia Day Duck Race to raise funds for local carer accommodation, celebrate Australia Day and get amongst the local community. Narooma Rotary president Lynn Hastings said one thousand ducks will be dropped off the bridge at 1.30pm on January 26. The first duck across the line wins $1000 for the person whose ticket corresponds to the number on the duck, and the last duck across the line wins $100.
Narooma Surf Life Saving Club will be hosting its annual Breakfast on the Beach at the surf club from 8am to 10am on Friday, January 26. With some help from Narooma Lions Club on the barbecue, grab a tasty bacon and egg roll or a sausage sandwich served with a smile to raise funds and celebrate community spirit. There will be tents for shade and the carpark will be closed to make room for tables and chairs. The patrol will begin at 9am for swimmers.
One of the South Coast's most popular fishing competitions is returning on January 19 for three days of thrilling tag and release and captures of marlin and other game fish. Batemans Bay Game Fishing Club are hosting the Tollgate Island Classic which will see anglers search the waters for massive 120-kilogram marlin for cash prizes up to $4000. To register, visit batemansbaygfc.org.
The School of Art Narooma is holding an exhibition of work by Bernie Miles and Sally Skiinner. The Fundamental Exhibition opens at 10am on January 24 and ends at 4pm on January 30. The Narooma School of Art is at 92 Campbell Street.
The famous Bell's Carnival has almost wrapped up another year of thrilling fun, rides, bright lights and games at the Corrigans Reserve in Batemans Bay. The carnival's final day is Friday, January 26. If you're yet to visit the carnival, be sure to do so and experience the iconic Thunderbolt, Music Trip, Cha Cha or Ferris wheel. Tickets are $50 or $70 for a 10-ride pass which are available upon entry. The 50-year old carnival starts at 7pm and wraps up at 10pm every night.
Little ones will be awe-inspired by this workshop at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens on January 23 and 25 between 9.30am and 11am. The Brilliant Bugs workshop will see children aged three to five exploring the gardens, build a giant ant nest, play games and make their own bug and spider web. Cost is $25, registrations are essential before January 22. Book at stickytickets.com.au.
The Moruya Jockey Club's next thrilling day of races is on Friday, January 19 for the Family Race Day. Gates open at 12.30pm with the first race starting at 1.35pm and last race at 5.50pm. The day aims to please people of all ages and will offer a jumping castle, kids face painting and entertainment by local DJs. Bus services will be running from Narooma, Batemans Bay and Tuross for $10 per person. Entry is free for children aged under 17, adult tickets are $15.
Experienced artist Cheryl Hill from Kianga has opened a small gallery in her home to share her expertise and creative inspirations with the community. Some of her works are in private collections in the United Kingdom and New Zealand and she spends her spare time teaching acrylic and oil painting with the Montague Art & Craft Society. Her gallery is open every day between 10am and 4pm at 15 Lakeside Drive, Kianga.
Join the team at the Narooma Library for a full face mask decorating workshop using paper mache. With paint, coloured markers and glue, children aged eight and above can spend one hour getting creative and using their imagination to produce something unique and vibrant that they can take home. The free workshop is happening between 10.30am and 11.30am on Wednesday, January 24. Book a spot at eventbrite.com.au.
The Moruya & District Historical Society is inviting you to their latest exhibition, 'A Woman's Lot'. It offers a window into the expectations and daily lives of women in the early 1900s by showcasing objects and clothing from the era. The exhibition is open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and 12pm until April, admission is $5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.