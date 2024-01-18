Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
What's on

Enjoy summer in the Eurobodalla with these upcoming events

Megan McClelland
Megan McClelland
Updated January 20 2024 - 11:22am, first published January 18 2024 - 2:00pm
Narooma Rotary Duck Race on Australia Day

Narooma's popular Australia Day Duck Race will start at 1.30pm on Friday, January 26. Picture file
Narooma's popular Australia Day Duck Race will start at 1.30pm on Friday, January 26. Picture file

Head to the Narooma Bridge for the 2024 Great Australia Day Duck Race to raise funds for local carer accommodation, celebrate Australia Day and get amongst the local community. Narooma Rotary president Lynn Hastings said one thousand ducks will be dropped off the bridge at 1.30pm on January 26. The first duck across the line wins $1000 for the person whose ticket corresponds to the number on the duck, and the last duck across the line wins $100.

Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

