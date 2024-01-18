Enjoy summer in the Eurobodalla with these upcoming events

The famous Bell's Carnival has almost wrapped up another year of thrilling fun, rides, bright lights and games at the Corrigans Reserve in Batemans Bay. The carnival's final day is Friday, January 26. If you're yet to visit the carnival, be sure to do so and experience the iconic Thunderbolt, Music Trip, Cha Cha or Ferris wheel. Tickets are $50 or $70 for a 10-ride pass which are available upon entry. The 50-year old carnival starts at 7pm and wraps up at 10pm every night.

