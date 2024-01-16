Youth to join local workforce: council opens traineeship positions

New year, new goals!
This year, the Eurobodalla Shire Council is offering three school leavers the opportunity to upskill at the council with a Youth Business Traineeship.
The traineeships will rotate between three very different areas of the council: creative arts, libraries and recreation services to help young people build a wide range of skills to begin their career.
Learning and development officer Kate Brierley said the council aims to give young people valuable experiences without needing to move away from home.
"It's hard to know what to do when you finish school," she said, "We've designed our youth traineeship program to help you figure out [what to do]. Our program is about giving young people exposure to different career options while building some valuable core skills".
"We pay you for two years while you complete two qualifications, and we pay for them too."
The trainees would rotate between the three areas every eight months while completing their Certificate III and IV in Business at TAFE.
"It's about building a wide range of skills that will serve anyone well through their working life - customer service, data input and analysis, events and project management, and file and record maintenance," Ms Brierley said.
Applications for the traineeships close on January 31, starting in early March. For more information, or to apply, head to the council's job vacancies page.
"The rotations provide a good mix of community work, creative arts activities and programming and administration."
Ms Brierley said trainees take home about $1200 and $1700 each fortnight.
"Remember a Cert IV in business is an ATAR equivalent of around 73 should you wish to go on to further study."
To help applicants, the Job Shop will hold two information sessions about what it is like to work for Council, what the job involves, navigating Council's application process, tips for resumes, and how to respond to selection criteria and interview questions:
Bookings essential via Amy at the Job Shop, contact her on 4474 7380 or amy.kovacs@esc.nsw.gov.au.
