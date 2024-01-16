Eurobodalla 'the perfect place for a mystery' says Malua Bay author

This month's Eurobodalla Writers submission is from Malua Bay writer, Tracey Lee. The third book of her Lily O'Hara mystery series, Welter was recently released by Shooting Star Press.
Welter follows the characters who were introduced in What Remains and Wither. And, as my characters have become a part of my writing life, I have come to really like them, particularly Mick Flynn and Lily O'Hara.
It's also wonderful to have been able to develop their relationship through the trials of both their lives in the series.
We live in a wonderful place and it makes for a stunning backdrop for a mystery. There's a rich history and a pristine environment that lends itself to being part of a story.
When I'm beginning to write I go to the places and take photos and videos and walk around to get a sense of the sounds, light and movement. Landscape is an important part of my storytelling.
In Welter I take the reader to Tin Pot, Mountt Agony Road, Depot Beach, Guerrilla Bay and Broulee.
The world of the beach and the sea is intrinsic to the lives of the characters. The water is something of a motif in the books.
And why Welter? Someone asked me if it was something to do with boxing! It is not. Did I mean Walter? No I meant Welter. Weather? No, Welter.
To welter means to struggle, to be in wild disorder, chaos and turmoil. Sounds dramatic.
And it a big nod to what the novel is about. Characters, and indeed people, make messes of life, by design or by accident. They make deliberate choices or act erratically and most times that leads to a mess. And in that mess we find Lily and Mick.
They work together to make some sense of the past, in this case an untimely death of a teenager.
Writing a novel or three doesn't happen by accident. I've been very lucky to have been able to have support from a number of people. Family and friends have proven to be gracious and patient when living with someone who spends long hours in their study, sometimes just staring into space.
They tolerated long periods of furious tip-tapping at the keyboard and made endless cups of tea. Other community members endured long sessions of inane questions and for that I'm very thankful. A patient publisher who waited for fires, floods, Covid and chaos to pass before I could finish Welter.
I was privileged to be a member of The Aphorism Club in Hobart. Writers, poets and artists joined together to mentor and critique work. I am particularly grateful to Shane Parker and Warren Collins; two bright, and equally talented friends who insisted that I could write and I should write.
The Aphorism Club was one of the most important creative experiences I have had. It was challenging, fraught with hysteria and the occasional row.
"Just shout amongst yourselves" was the motto. But it was also profoundly celebratory of all attempts to put words on a page. Sadly, Warren passed away in 2010. Welter is dedicated to him.
Welter will be launched at the Red Door Hall in St John's Anglican Church in Moruya on Saturday, January 20. Learn more about Tracey and her books at traceyplee.com.
The Eurobodalla Writers Group (EWG) has a night group that meets at 6.30pm on the first Monday of each month, and a day group that meets at 10.30am on the first Wednesday of each month at the Red Door Hall in Page Street, Moruya. Annual membership to the Eurobodalla-Fellowship of Australian Writers is $45. Learn more at eurobodallawriters.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.