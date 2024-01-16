Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Man evacuated from yacht near Tollgate Islands after medical emergency

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 17 2024 - 10:11am, first published January 16 2024 - 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue vessel Batemans Bay 30 (pictured) and volunteer crew helped medically evacuate a patient who needed urgent care after becoming unwell on a yacht six miles from the Tollgate Islands near Batemans Bay. Picture supplied
Marine Rescue vessel Batemans Bay 30 (pictured) and volunteer crew helped medically evacuate a patient who needed urgent care after becoming unwell on a yacht six miles from the Tollgate Islands near Batemans Bay. Picture supplied

A person on a yacht six nautical miles southeast of the Tollgate Islands off Batemans Bay has been evacuated after experiencing a medical episode.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.