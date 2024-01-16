Man evacuated from yacht near Tollgate Islands after medical emergency

A person on a yacht six nautical miles southeast of the Tollgate Islands off Batemans Bay has been evacuated after experiencing a medical episode.
Batemans Bay Marine Rescue volunteers received a call for urgent help at about 6pm on Saturday, January 13.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said the call came about six nautical miles southeast of the Tollgate Islands.
"A person on board the yacht became unwell and they required urgent medical assistance," he said.
The crew assembled and quickly reached the yacht before taking the patient back to the Hanging Rock boat ramp where paramedics were waiting.
"Our radio operators and vessel crew provided a prompt response to ensure the patient could receive vital medical treatment," Inspector Sullivan said.
The remaining crew on the yacht continued its journey while the patient was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
