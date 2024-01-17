Kick start your New Year fitness resolutions with new Narooma running club

If getting fit is one of your New Year resolutions Narooma's new running club is just for you.
Hollie Betts said the Lift Fitness Running Community got up and running in late November.
"We started with seven people and six or seven weeks on we have more than 30 people coming every week," she said.
They start at Bar Beach at 7am on Sundays.
Runners can choose between two-, five- and ten-kilometre runs.
"People can work up to them, setting goals," Ms Betts said.
"You can just show up, it's free and after each run we encourage having a coffee at the Froth Mobile in Bar Beach car park."
The male and female runners range from kids running with their parents to people in their 60s and 70s who have run marathons.
"There is a kid about to start Year 2 who ran five kilometres with his mother."
Ms Betts said it is a "really nice" atmosphere to the extent that some runners mainly come for the social element.
"They do a short run and then chit chat with everyone."
Ms Betts has lived in Narooma for around 12 years.
She works at Lift Fitness Gym in Dalmeny, running classes for kids.
Ms Betts only started running in April 2023 after she had a nasty bike accident.
"Running was the thing that got me back to physical exercise," she said.
She went on to run her first half-marathon last year.
"Progression is my favourite thing about running.
"I would love to help people get the courage to set a goal and work towards it."
Ms Betts has a Cert III in Fitness and is doing a personal trainer course.
Narooma AFL Club has not fielded a female team for thee years and Ms Betts is looking for around 16 people to make up a team.
"It is really good fitness and it is all about fun.
"No experience is needed," she said.
Jumper and shorts come with the registration.
Ms Betts' passion for a physical lifestyle led her to create the running group for the community.
"I have had my biggest journey with the gym and have come a long way to be content and happy with life."
To find out more contact Ms Betts through the Lift Fitness Running Community Facebook page.
