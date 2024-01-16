Pet of the Week: 12-month female cat needs a home

Animal Welfare League (AWL) Eurobodalla has a gorgeous feline who needs a loving home.
Pepper is a young black cat who was in the pound with four tiny kittens.
Pepper and her babies are on their journey to a new life.
With her motherly duties coming to an end, Pepper is ready for her forever home.
She is a confident and affectionate girl, who takes dogs and other cats in her stride.
In her short life - around 12 months, Pepper has clearly endured a lot, and deserves the very best of homes.
Any family that adopts her will be richly rewarded with her loving personality.
Anyone wishing to meet Pepper should call AWL on 0410016612.
Also, a reminder that AWL Eurobodalla has a special fundraising promotion running through the summer months, via the Return and Earn scheme for recycling containers.
Donations can be made at any Return and Earn refund point in NSW, using the Return and Earn app, and selecting AWL's Every Dog, Every Cat Deserves a Loving Home charity to donate your refund.
The branch covers areas from Batemans Bay to the north and Bermagui to the south.
It has around 60 members and is 100 percent run by dedicated volunteers.
Every cent raised through the AWL's Every Dog, Every Cat Deserves a Loving Home charity helps us help animals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.