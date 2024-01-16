Forestry Corporation of NSW lifts Solid Fuel Fire Ban across South Coast

Holiday goers planning trips to state forests will be permitted to use campfires and barbecues using wood, charcoal or other solid fuels in the Batemans Bay and Eden areas as the Solid Fuel Fire ban is lifted.
The ban was lifted on Monday, January 15, and comes after favourable summer weather conditions.
Team leader for fire and operations in the Batemans Bay Management Area, Peter Carstairs said the recent rain had increased the soil moisture and fuel moisture content, decreasing the flammability of available fuels in the forests under normal conditions.
"We have decided to lift the Solid Fuel Fire bans due to recent large rain events and a decrease in fire risk," Mr Carstairs said.
"The Solid Fuel Fire Ban has been in place since September 19, 2023, due to the drier than normal winter we experienced and the outbreak of wildfires in spring."
Brendan Grimson, visitor experience manager for Forestry Corporation of NSW, said the lifting of fire bans in state forests across the region will come as welcomed news in the lead up to the Australia Day long-weekend and end of summer holidays.
"We do ask that people visiting state forests keep their fires in existing small fireplaces and refrain from lighting fires outside of those designated fireplaces, as we are still very much in the fire season," Mr Grimson said.
Forestry Corporation manages two million hectares of state forests across NSW, maintaining campgrounds allowing for free, dog-friendly camping.
For those planning trips to state forests, it is recommended campers check the Forestry Corporation website for the latest updated information prior to arrival.
