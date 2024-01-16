A behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Yuin bunaan, passing on their culture

Anyone who attended the Yuin birriaga bunaan could appreciate its deep cultural significance but not necessarily the work needed to make it so awesome.
They also witnessed the Yuin culture being passed down the generations.
Sharon Mason, founder of the Djaadjawan Dancers, spent weeks rehearsing the ceremonial dances with friends and family, not all of whom belong to her dance group.
Julie-Ann Mason, for example, was more or less dancing for the first time.
She had never been taught the dances until "the other day" and the bunaan would be a new experience for her.
Julie-Ann and Sharon spoke to ACM on Friday, January 12, as they put the finishing touches on the regalia for their costumes, decorating headpieces, necklaces and waistbands with feathers and shells.
Men camping at Mystery Bay and Corunna Lake were making spears and the red lap laps they would wear at the bunaan, and weaving belts from stringy bark.
Dancers from further afield had to collect ochre from their local areas to bring with them.
Bianca Williams, another relative of Sharon Mason, was also working on the regalia.
Originally from Brewarrina in north west NSW, she lives in Sydney and dances professionally with the Jannawi Dance Clan, a Dharug group.
"I have been dancing professionally for eight years and before that, since I could walk.
"We would get dragged along to everything. It was pretty cool," Ms Williams said.
Her first experience of a bunaan was one that Sharon organised in Mystery Bay in late 2022.
"It is a really powerful feeling you can only get from being there.
"It is an act of defiance.
"We were denied our language and now we have this opportunity for a resurgence."
Ms Williams has studied Dhurga language with Patricia Ellis OAM at Moruya TAFE and Julie-Ann will take lessons this year.
Because Ms Williams' family took her to every cultural gathering, she said it will be easy to pass that on to her son Binin-Gala Tutt.
The 18-month old has been learning to play the didgeridoo from the age of three months..
Just mention the word didgeridoo and he starts blowing.
In his hands, everything, even cutlery, becomes clap sticks.
Sharon was buzzing at the prospect of dancing on country with her little nephew.
"Binin-Gala is an upcoming leader, a song man and a creator.
"He is being taught by really strong country men, some of the best."
