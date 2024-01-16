Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Yuin bunaan, passing on their culture

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated January 23 2024 - 10:29am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People who were at Wagonga Local Aboriginal Council's offices on Friday, January 12, preparing for the Yuin birriga bunaan. Bianca Williams with her son Binin-Gala Tutt, Megan, a poet originally from Queensland, Julie-Ann Mason wearing some of the regalia they were making and Sharon Mason (far right) with some younger family members. Picture by Marion Williams
People who were at Wagonga Local Aboriginal Council's offices on Friday, January 12, preparing for the Yuin birriga bunaan. Bianca Williams with her son Binin-Gala Tutt, Megan, a poet originally from Queensland, Julie-Ann Mason wearing some of the regalia they were making and Sharon Mason (far right) with some younger family members. Picture by Marion Williams

Anyone who attended the Yuin birriaga bunaan could appreciate its deep cultural significance but not necessarily the work needed to make it so awesome.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.