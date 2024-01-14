Jewie Josh: game fishing season kicks off

The river has been very consistent lately, with substantial catches of sizeable dusty flathead along the break wall and Mail T Wharf in town. Impressive jewfish, measuring around 80 to 90cm have also been spotted.
The yellowfin bream, however, has shown a slower pace of activity, likely caused by significant tides propelling them further up the river.
Noteworthy whiting catches have been reported during the run-out tide at Corrigans Beach.
Despite the season, the river's temperature remains relatively cool at around 22 degrees. For anglers seeking optimal fishing locations, Moonlight Flat, the Main Power Lines, and Big Island are highly recommended spots.
Anglers have been enjoying successful outings with substantial catches of whiting, jewfish and dusty flathead. For optimal results, popular bait choices include beach worms, pilchards, and fresh pipis.
This approach should increase the likelihood of successful catches in these waters.
The prime fishing locales currently include North Durass Beach, North Head Beach, Surfside Beach, and South Broulee.
Inshore fishing has been inconsistent, with some pleasing catches of snapper weighing between three to five kilograms at North Durras in 15 metres of water during high tide.
There have also been noteworthy catches of flathead off Kioloa in 30 metres of water.
Offshore fishing conditions are on the upswing with the reduced strong current and a water temperature of approximately 23 degrees.
Impressive catches of morwong, snapper and pigfish have been reported around the 70 to 90-metre mark directly off Yellow Rock.
Game fishing season is now underway, with a significant number of striped marlin captured northeast of the Bay.
There have been sizeable dolphin fish reeled in off Ulladulla waters, where the temperature hovers around 24 degrees.
This week's weather forecast suggests average conditions with above-average winds, posing challenges for boat anglers.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. In addition to river and inshore cruising services, Josh caters to the entire family by offering fishing excursions. It's a wonderful opportunity for children to learn and develop their fishing skills in a fun and educational environment. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 or follow him on Instagram @jewiejosh_badenoch_charters and Facebook Badenoch Fishing Charters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.