Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

New gallery opens in Kianga: Cheryl Hill Fine Art

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 16 2024 - 9:37am, first published January 15 2024 - 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experienced artist and tutor Cheryl Hill has opened a new mini-gallery at her home in Kianga. Picture supplied
Experienced artist and tutor Cheryl Hill has opened a new mini-gallery at her home in Kianga. Picture supplied

On January 1, local artist and tutor Cheryl Hill opened a new mini-gallery at her home in Kianga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.