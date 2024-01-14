New gallery opens in Kianga: Cheryl Hill Fine Art

On January 1, local artist and tutor Cheryl Hill opened a new mini-gallery at her home in Kianga.
"It is something I've wanted to do for ages" she said.
"Now, rather than being stacked up in the back room, my paintings are where they can be seen."
The gallery is located at 15 Lakeside Drive in Kianga.
The gallery is open for visitors every day from 10am to 4pm until the end of January.
After that, it will be open weekends and holidays or by appointment.
Ms Hill moved here from the highlands ten years ago and is loving 'paradise'.
She is an experienced artist and tutor, with many awards and solo exhibitions to her credit.
Her work can be found in private collections throughout Australia, the UK and New Zealand.
She is currently volunteering her time and expertise to local art society, Montague Art & Craft Society, teaching a weekly class in oil and acrylic painting.
Ms Hill is looking forward to welcoming visitors to her mini-gallery.
For further information, please telephone her on 4476 3358.
