Birriga bunaan brings Yuin people together, proudly sharing their culture

Uncle Warren Ngarrae Foster organised the Yuin birriga bunaan to heal the land and heal the people.
It was certainly healing for the hundreds who came from across NSW and Victoria to dance, sing and exchange yarns at the foothills of Gulaga in Tilba Tilba on Saturday, January 13.
It was truly multi-generational with toddlers dressed and marked with ochre like their parents and in some cases, grandparents and great-grandparents.
The energy was palpable as was the pride in their culture.
Deanna Campbell watched on approvingly from the Elders' Tent.
"This is what we need for all our younger generations.
"This is the only time we can get together other than at funerals," Ms Campbell said.
Sitting alongside her was Aileen Mongta, a Monera, Yuin and Ngarigo Elder from Cann River.
She said the first dance was a tribute to their mothers.
"That is a powerful message."
Like many of the female dancers Ms Mongta wore a necklace with an abalone shell.
"It represents the sea and our survival food," Ms Campbell said.
The dancers wore headpieces, waistbands and other regalia decorated with emu and swan feathers.
Several had items made from possum skin to represent the Gunaikurnal people from further inland.
Sharon Mason, leader of the Djaadjawan Dancers, said their brown ochre and water came off Gulaga and the white ochre came from the ocean.
The bunaan grew from a nation-wide dance in 2019.
Clap sticks were everywhere.
"They make their own tools like they did in the past," Ms Campbell said.
"At places like this they would swap weapons.
"They are doing it today, sharing gifts and showing respect for each other," she said.
The bunaan started with a smoking ceremony to cleanse the ground before the ceremonial dancing began.
Mr Foster said he had organised it to celebrate and sing and dance in unity.
"A lot of allies have come here to witness this historic event," he said.
Ms Mason's parents were there, with her mother Vivienne taking part in the dancing while her father Ron looked on with some of their grandchildren.
"This brings us back together instead of being divided," Mr Mason said.
Ms Mongta said the bunaan was deliberately held on country, not in a stadium.
"Always was, always will. Just a reminder we aren't going anywhere."
