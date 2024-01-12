Pet parades, ice skating and plenty of heifers: Eurobodalla Agricultural Show returns

January is always a busy time in Moruya: tourists and locals flock to the Saturday riverside markets and the January 1 rodeo typically sells out, but there's one event that truly unites people of all ages and interests: the Eurobodalla Agricultural Show.
This year, the team behind the show have selected the theme "The ABC's of Agriculture" and aims to showcase aspects of local agriculture for every letter of the alphabet.
A volunteer spokesperson for the Eurobodalla Agricultural Show said the unforgettable weekend promises to be one of the most exciting yet.
"Attendees can look forward to thrilling rodeo and horse events, vibrant stalls, captivating animal displays, exciting competitions, delectable treats, and an abundance of community fun," they said.
This year, the star of the show will be a one-tonne Brahman bull named Barney, who will be led by whip-cracking musician and performer Lachie Cossor.
Mr Cossor's show is well-known amongst lovers of everything agriculture, as he expertly engages with the crowd while performing original songs and feats with Barney, horses Romeo and Gibson, working dogs and sheep.
Young ones will be thrilled to meet animals in the nursery, enter one of the 110 competitions to showcase their art, writing, plants, novelty vegetables, woodwork, metalwork and pottery.
For the first time, a portable synthetic ice skating rink will be open from 9am until late on both show days.
Other attractions include the pet show, sponsored by the Moruya Veterinary Hospital, which will showcase puppies, some of the region's best biscuit catching dogs, lookalike dogs and owners, birds and fancy-dressed pets.
Homebrewers and winemakers will be celebrated at the show with competitions for draughts, lagers, white and red wines, ciders and spirits, as will oysters, with prizes for the largest Sydney Rock and Pacific oyster.
Other events include the Young Woman of the Year awards, wife-carrying competitions, dog jumping, equestrian shows and the famous rodeo.
"Despite recent challenges such as fires, flooding, lockdowns, and constraints on volunteer participation, the current volunteers have worked tirelessly to bring the Eurobodalla Agricultural Show into the 21st century," the spokesperson said.
"The future success of the show relies entirely on community participation and support."
Entries to showcase art, food, pets and more are open now - visit eurobodallashow.org.au to enter. To enter equestrian events, head to globalentriesonline.com.au/events.
Donations and sponsors for the huge event are always welcome, more information can be found by contacting eurobodallashow@live.com.au.
"Prepare for an exhilarating weekend filled with diverse entertainment...come together to create and celebrate tradition, community, and the vibrant spirit of the Eurobodalla!"
The crew behind the show are on the lookout for volunteers, contact eurobodallashow@live.com.au to get involved.
The Eurobodalla Agricultural Show is on at the Moruya Showground on January 27 and 28 between 9am and 8pm. Learn more about the show at facebook.com/EurobodallaAgShow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.