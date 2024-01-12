Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Pet parades, ice skating and plenty of heifers: Eurobodalla Agricultural Show returns

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 12 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eurobodalla Agricultural Show is back for 2024 with new attractions and show favourites including the pet show. Picture via Eurobodalla Agricultural Show/Facebook
The Eurobodalla Agricultural Show is back for 2024 with new attractions and show favourites including the pet show. Picture via Eurobodalla Agricultural Show/Facebook

January is always a busy time in Moruya: tourists and locals flock to the Saturday riverside markets and the January 1 rodeo typically sells out, but there's one event that truly unites people of all ages and interests: the Eurobodalla Agricultural Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.