Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eurobodalla Mayor calls out fake news, Australia Day ceremonies are on

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 17 2024 - 8:20am, first published January 11 2024 - 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eurobodalla Mayor Mat Hatcher said he is disappointed that some news outlets have reported that Council has scrapped Australia Day ceremonies. Picture supplied
Eurobodalla Mayor Mat Hatcher said he is disappointed that some news outlets have reported that Council has scrapped Australia Day ceremonies. Picture supplied

Mayor Mathew Hatcher says it is not true that Eurobodalla Council has cancelled its usual Australia Day citizenship ceremony.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.