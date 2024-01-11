Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Trouble navigating NDIS? Council's community care team can help

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 12 2024 - 3:23pm, first published January 11 2024 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eurobodalla Shire Councils disability plan manager Jess Thomas is welcoming new clients to help them navigate their NDIS plan. Picture supplied
Eurobodalla Shire Councils disability plan manager Jess Thomas is welcoming new clients to help them navigate their NDIS plan. Picture supplied

The Eurobodalla Shire Council's Community Care team are reaching out to people who would like help navigating their NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.