Trouble navigating NDIS? Council's community care team can help

The Eurobodalla Shire Council's Community Care team are reaching out to people who would like help navigating their NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) plan.
For more than 30 years, the team has been supporting people living with a disability by providing direct support, managing their NDIS plans, coordinating support and finding accommodation.
The council's disability plan manager Jess Thomas has made it her mission to help Eurobodalla residents understand their NDIS plan by working collaboratively with clients and providing advice.
"It can be a lot for some people to manage budgets, make claims and pay invoices," she said, "I want to help people understand the NDIS portal and payment system to make the finance and reporting side of things less stressful", Ms Thomas said.
"Some people would prefer someone else manage their plan, others want to learn how to do it themselves. No matter what their preference, I am here to help."
NDIS plan management is a service included in a participant's NDIS package, however funding for a plan manager is provided separately from other core services and supports.
"I love that we provide a face-to-face service at the community centre, where anyone can pop in and get help from the team," Ms Thomas said.
If you're thinking about changing plan managers for your NDIS plan, you can visit the Community Care team at the Dr Mackay Community Centre at 9 Page Street, Moruya or visit their website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.