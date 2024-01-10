Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Batemans Bay woman recognised on state stage for achieving her academic goal

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 16 2024 - 3:15pm, first published January 10 2024 - 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Wollongong student Gabriela Ware, who completed a Certificate IV in Tertiary Prepation at TAFE NSW Moruya, has been recognised on the state stage for her commitment to studies. Picture supplied
University of Wollongong student Gabriela Ware, who completed a Certificate IV in Tertiary Prepation at TAFE NSW Moruya, has been recognised on the state stage for her commitment to studies. Picture supplied

A Batemans Bay woman has been recognised for her commitment to TAFE studies after receiving a state-wide award that celebrates young women working towards their goals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.