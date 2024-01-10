Batemans Bay woman recognised on state stage for achieving her academic goal

A Batemans Bay woman has been recognised for her commitment to TAFE studies after receiving a state-wide award that celebrates young women working towards their goals.
TAFE NSW Moruya student Gabriela Ware was one of five women who received the Graduate Women NSW - City Branch award, an inaugural award that was established to recognise young women taking alternative paths to gain entry into university.
Ms Ware has completed her Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation (TPC), which allowed her to study at the University of Wollongong.
Courses like the TPC work to reduce barriers to further education for people from disadvantaged or multicultural backgrounds.
"I was truly honoured to be recognised by this award and very excited to win it," she said.
Ms Ware left school in Year 7 to be home-schooled and working in hospitality. When she heard about the TPC, she decided to re-route her pathway and focus on academics.
"I have always loved learning. The self-direction and flexibility of TAFE NSW opened doors to further study and more career options."
She said a large part of the TPC was learning skills like time management, academic research and writing.
"My TPC results gave me an ATAR equivalent that meant I could study the field I want. I've just spent a year studying languages and arts and am now working toward a degree in social work," Ms Ware said.
Vice President of Graduate Women NSW Inc - City Branch, Susan Wilson, said the recent awards recognised the significant role tertiary preparation courses play in supporting women to excel in higher education.
"We are thrilled to recognise these five students who all completed their Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation to a high level, overcame personal challenges and hardships, and then successfully completed first semester at university," she said.
"It speaks to the belief and encouragement these young women received from their TAFE NSW teachers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.