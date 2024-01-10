Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Traffic

Temporary traffic changes planned for Wharf St, Nelligen on January 11

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 10 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic conditions on Wharf Street, Nelligen, will change temporarily on January 11 as pedestrian infrastructure is installed. Picture via Unsplash/Musa Haef
Traffic conditions on Wharf Street, Nelligen, will change temporarily on January 11 as pedestrian infrastructure is installed. Picture via Unsplash/Musa Haef

Transport NSW is advising motorists passing through Nelligen that traffic conditions will change while pedestrian handrails are installed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.