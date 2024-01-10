Temporary traffic changes planned for Wharf St, Nelligen on January 11

Transport NSW is advising motorists passing through Nelligen that traffic conditions will change while pedestrian handrails are installed.
Works are taking place on Wharf Street in Nelligen on Thursday, January 11 between 7am and 6pm.
Single lane closures, stop/slow traffic conditions and a reduced speed of 40 km/h will be in place on Wharf Street between the Kings Highway and Braidwood Street.
A detour will be in place via Reid and Braidwood streets for motorists travelling into Nelligen from the Kings Highway.
Access to the Kings Highway from Nelligen will remain open via Wharf Street.
Transport NSW said motorists should drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs, and allow up to five minutes extra travel time.
For more traffic information, visit livetraffic.com.
