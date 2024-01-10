Excessive screen time causing uptick in childhood myopia, Batemans Bay optometrist says

New research has found young children aged five to 12 are spending three times more on screens than what is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Despite this widespread increase in screen time, the study, commissioned by Specsavers, found parents and teachers aren't confident in implementing techniques to avoid vision damage.
Batemans Bay Specsavers optometrist Nandini Narayan said if myopia goes undiagnosed, it can create an impact on daily life for children.
"As optometrists, we like to encourage parents, carers and teachers to ensure their children have their first eye test before starting school to detect and correct or manage any issues, so they don't go untreated," she said.
More children are being diagnosed with myopia, or short-sightedness, than ever before and the WHO estimates 52 per cent of the global population will have myopia before 2050.
The research also found that 90 per cent of Australian primary school teachers said they have seen signs of eye strain among students. Symptoms of eye strain include rubbing eyes, watery eyes, headaches, neck ache and blurry vision.
More than half of the teachers surveyed said that they witness eye strain symptoms at least every week and sometimes more often.
"If your child complains about headaches, blurred vision, trouble focusing or any other issues with their eyes, I recommend booking an appointment with an optometrist immediately rather than waiting until their next check-up," Ms Narayan said.
According to an Australian 2022 study, 29 per cent of children had never had an eye test.
"Children's eyes are still developing during their schooling years, and they can't always tell you if they may not be able to see properly."
Optometrists recommend children of all ages get a routine eye test every two years unless directed otherwise by their optometrist.
