Marine Rescue Narooma to hold open day Saturday, January 13, at Apex Park

Marine Rescue Narooma will display its life-saving operations to the community at Apex Park on Saturday, January 13.
It has 50 volunteers from the community who keep boaters safe on local waters.
Marine Rescue Narooma Unit Commander John Lundy said residents and holidaymakers are invited to the open day at Apex Park.
Visitors will be able to inspect the unit's rescue vessels, see a flare demonstration and enjoy some family friendly fun.
"Our open day is the perfect opportunity for locals and visitors to learn more about the live-saving work of Marine Rescue NSW.
"Boating is part of the fabric of the Batemans Coast and safety is crucial for boaters to have an enjoyable day on the water.
"Our highly skilled volunteers are thoroughly trained in boating safety and will be sharing their knowledge on the day," Mr Lundy said.
Visitors to the open day will be able to tour the unit's two rescue vessels Narooma 30 (10 metre Naiad) and Narooma 20 (6.3 metre open Naiad).
"People will also be able to learn about knot tying which is a very important skill our crew members need to rescue people in the water or secure a distressed vessel," Mr Lundy said.
The Narooma unit is always looking for new members and those thinking about volunteering could use the open day to learn more about the variety of roles within the service.
"Potential members don't need any boating experience to volunteer with Marine Rescue NSW.
"We can train people to crew rescue vessels, assist with fundraising or to become radio operators,' Mr Lundy said.
"Our Radio Operators are such a critical part of our mission of saving lives on the water.
"They are the connection point between boaters and the shore and are the first to respond to calls for help.
The unit recently received a grant from the IMB Bank Community Foundation for three new 24-hour, commercial-grade chairs.
"We encourage all boaters and paddlers to Log On with Marine Rescue NSW either via the free Marine Rescue app or VHF Channel 16.
"If they don't return from their trip as planned we initiate a search which can save valuable time and potentially save lives," Mr Lundy said.
Fundraising is a big part of the club's activities with fuel being the unit's biggest expense.
Its two boats use the most expensive fuel and the larger one takes 400 litres so they are very grateful to IGA Dalmeny for discounted fuel.
A fundraising sausage sizzle and raffle will also be held at the open day, which runs from 8am to 3pm at Apex Park.
To help raise funds it is selling raffles for meat and seafood trays at Lynch's on Friday evenings and, during January, at Club Narooma as well.
