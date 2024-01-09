Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Marine Rescue Narooma to hold open day Saturday, January 13, at Apex Park

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated January 10 2024 - 11:58am, first published 9:26am
Marine Rescue Narooma unit commander John Lundy, John Ray, Steve Moody, Gillian Kearney, Kerry McDonnell, Terry Delahunty, Paul Gaston, Bob Struthers and Mike Higgins at their base in the historic Old Pilots Cottage. Picture by Marion Williams
Marine Rescue Narooma will display its life-saving operations to the community at Apex Park on Saturday, January 13.

