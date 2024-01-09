Yuin people coming far and wide to birriga Bunaan in Tilba on January 13

Yuin people will gather in a healing bunaan as part of their tribal lore, songlines and customs at the foothills of Gulaga in Tilba.
The biriga bunaan will be held at Gulaga Oval on Saturday, January 13, from 10am to 5pm.
It is a follow-up to a healing bunaan held at Gulaga on December 1, 2019.
That was the largest gathering of Indigenous dancers in 150 years.
Yuin elder Warren Ngarrae Foster along with his son Warren Foster Jnr and many others organised the 2019 bunaan and are organising the forthcoming one.
It is a traditional healing ceremony.
Some four years ago, Yuin people travelled across the state and Victoria to celebrate, sing and dance in the traditional way to help heal Mother Earth.
Mr Foster said the bunaan is being held to "heal our land and heal our people".
"After the Voice referendum a lot of people feel let down.'
With drought, bushfires and floods, the land also needs healing.
In the mid-1990s, Mr Foster and his nephew formed a dance group called the Gulaga Dancers.
They will be performing on Saturday, along with the Djaadjawan Dancers, directed by Sharon Mason.
Ms Mason said they were rehearsing last weekend tor the Yuin bunaan which is being held "at the foot of our mother Mountain".
"This is going to be huge as we have people travelling from as far away as Newcastle and Walgett," Ms Mason said.
Mr Foster said there will be dancers from "all over, up and down the coast" and there may be people coming from Victoria as well as from across NSW.
It is a not a dance show but an organic bunaan for healing.
He said through the bunaan, people can come together as the Yuin Nation.
"We invite everyone non-Indigenous to come along, not so much to participate but witness it because they need that healing as well," Mr Foster said.
Yuin people should be ochre, dance attire, didgeridoos, clap sticks and their families.
Free camping is available at Mystery Bay Council Campground/Day Park from January 12-14
Dance troupes, dancers, volunteers and their families will be given first priority for camping spots.
There will be an Elders tent with tea, coffee and food for Elders at the bunaan and council has approved a maximum of five food vans.
Yuin families are encouraged to bring a plate of food to share.
