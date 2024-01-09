A glimpse into the extraordinary life of Narooma's flower child busker

A busker often performing outside Narooma's Woolworths has lived a remarkable life.
The songwriter, former teacher and self-described peace activist likens his life to Forrest Gump's because he has encountered many historical figures and events along the way.
He has interviewed the father of Jimmy Hendrix and rubbed shoulders with David Harris, an icon in the anti-Vietnam War movement and former husband of Joan Baez.
Raised in California's Sacramento, Mr Cornwell always wanted to be a songwriter.
"I read about Hiroshima when I was 16. It changed my life," he said.
Although "religiously patriotic" to his country, he joined the Coast Guards so he could save lives, not destroy them.
He said 70 percent of Coast Guards were pacifists.
After 1.5 years bringing in distressed vessels, he was ordered to train in dangerous cargo at nearby Concord Naval Weapons Station, San Francisco Bay.
"I turned 21 in Vietnam."
It was the time of Woodstock and The Beatles and Mr Cornwell and six like-minded soldiers on the ship wrote songs.
"They hated us hippies at first but within weeks we were a completely united fighting unit."
Mr Cornwell served ten months in Vietnam during which time he visited several Asian ports.
On his return Mr Cornwell had many different jobs including TV producer for a community television station in Seattle where he came to interview Al Hendrix, father of Jimmy.
Aged 40, he was studying multi-media art at the University of Hawaii.
That was where Mr Cornwell met his second wife who was doing her PhD in social linguistics and how he met renowned anthropologist Mary Douglas.
He arrived in Australia in 1994 and taught song writing at colleges in Canberra at night.
"I lived there on and off and also spent two years in Taiwan because I wanted to learn Chinese better."
He did special teaching for a while but after an "agreeable divorce" Mr Cornwell bought a van, drove south and ended up teaching in the Tasmanian town of Latrobe.
"In 2009 I met a woman 23 years younger than me and became a father for the first time at the age of 65."
Fast forward 10 years, he lost his home in Malua Bay to the Black Summer bushfires.
The government helped relocate him to Narooma where he busks at restaurants and does the occasional gig.
"The reason I play music is I want people to smile."
The next time you see Tom busking stop and say hello and let him regale you with one of his wonderful stories.
